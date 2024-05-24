Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

WEA stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

