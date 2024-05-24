Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $55.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 330,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.