Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Insider Robert J. Keady Sells 188 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Keady sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $12,577.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLFC opened at $63.40 on Friday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $416.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WLFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.