Wilmington (LON:WIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $381.71

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 381.71 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 379 ($4.82), with a volume of 170682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 376 ($4.78).

Wilmington Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 359.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 343.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,920.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Wilmington Company Profile

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

