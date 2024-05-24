WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Declares Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:USSH)

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USSH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248. WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.92.

WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree 1-3 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (USSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprised of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities of 1-3 years. USSH was launched on Mar 14, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

