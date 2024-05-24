WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:HYZD)

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of HYZD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $22.30.
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
