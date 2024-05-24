WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AGZD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 25,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,745. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $22.59.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.