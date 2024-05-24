WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of AGZD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 25,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,745. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $22.59.
About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund
