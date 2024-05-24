WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:AIVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $102.10 and last traded at $102.29. 6,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 7,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.68.

WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.45. The company has a market cap of $382.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Get WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIVL. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Al Enhanced Value Fund (AIVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US value stocks from developed markets. AIVL was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. AI Enhanced Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.