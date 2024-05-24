WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.
WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:UNIY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64.
About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is a Special Dividend?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.