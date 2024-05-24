WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Declares Dividend of $0.20

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.18.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNIY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.01. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,177. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64.

Get WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.