Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Benchmark from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.81.

Wix.com stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.59. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $174.09. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Wix.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

