Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Raised to $184.00 at Barclays

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.81.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 144.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $174.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 194.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 399,944 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after purchasing an additional 329,561 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,554,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

