Wix.com’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.81.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.2 %

WIX opened at $165.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $174.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.59.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 194.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,625,000 after acquiring an additional 399,944 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,759,000 after acquiring an additional 329,561 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $29,590,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 1,378.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

