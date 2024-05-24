Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $300.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $338.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.39.

Shares of WDAY opened at $260.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a twelve month low of $191.04 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Workday by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

