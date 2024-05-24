Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $301.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $321.00 to $301.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.21.

WDAY traded down $39.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.62. 10,590,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.88. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $192.68 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after acquiring an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,726,000 after buying an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

