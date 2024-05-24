Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Xerox Price Performance

NYSE:XRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 911,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Xerox has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

