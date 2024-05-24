XYO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $110.18 million and $1.20 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,865.65 or 0.99965911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011544 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00107853 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000055 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0080179 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,108,894.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

