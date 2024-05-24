YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on YPF. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of YPF stock opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. Research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

