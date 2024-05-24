Zacks Research Comments on Corning Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Corning by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 36,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Corning by 9.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Corning by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 580,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,703,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Corning by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

