Zacks Research Comments on SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

SITE Centers Trading Up 0.4 %

SITC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 183,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.60. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Stories

