Zacks Research Weighs in on Amarin Co. plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Amarin has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amarin by 16.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 128.7% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 18.9% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.3% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

