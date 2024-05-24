Zacks Research Weighs in on The Macerich Company’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Macerich in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macerich’s FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAC. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,629.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681 and have sold 122,964 shares valued at $2,080,030. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1,460.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,488,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,973,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Macerich by 91.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 105,663 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macerich by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Macerich by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

