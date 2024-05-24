Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $144,338.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,862,684.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $2,100,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 549.3% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 89.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

