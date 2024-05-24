Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Robert W. Baird

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.0 %

ZM stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $135,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 over the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $42,289,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.