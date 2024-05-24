ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 8.5 %
CNET opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
