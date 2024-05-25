10,413 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Acquired by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,413 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,723,000. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after acquiring an additional 919,334 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,876.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 668,150 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 329,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after acquiring an additional 205,105 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Gili Iohan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $985,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,018. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

VRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

