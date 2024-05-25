11,318 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.62. 2,894,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

