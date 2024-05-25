1,155 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in NICE by 5,255.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 369,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,888,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.66. 389,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Barclays increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

