1,155 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in NICE by 5,255.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,355,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 369,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,888,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.66. 389,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Barclays increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
