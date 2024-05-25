123 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.21. 2,632,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.