12,750 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,503,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

