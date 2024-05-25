13,877 Shares in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 652,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,575 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 210.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 518,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 351,205 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 142,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 44,980 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

StepStone Group Trading Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:STEP traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.23. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

