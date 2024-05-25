14,177 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Skopos Labs Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Tesla by 736.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 21,972 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 65,480,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,536,992. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $571.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

