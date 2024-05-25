15,200 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,333,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.4 %

SQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.34. 6,857,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,736. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Block

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.