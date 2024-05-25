15,866 Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 740,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,242,000 after buying an additional 38,171 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $2,946,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,074,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total value of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,167 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of CLH traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.85. The stock had a trading volume of 207,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,106. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $218.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

