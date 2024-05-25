1,784 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $461,525,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,487.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.59. 909,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,672. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.33.

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total transaction of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares in the company, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

