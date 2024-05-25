18,144 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.9% of Skopos Labs Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 637,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $113.42. 12,129,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,398,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.