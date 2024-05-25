19,236 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 654,609 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,593,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,368,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,135,000 after acquiring an additional 335,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. 980,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,351. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4637 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

