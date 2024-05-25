1,944,334 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,944,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,638,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,132,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,839,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,007,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,987,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RSPT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.