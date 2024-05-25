21,332 Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 5,572.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE XRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 911,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.61. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $19.78.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

