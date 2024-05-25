2,176 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,565,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,767,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,847,000 after buying an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.42. The stock had a trading volume of 400,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

