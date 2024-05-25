23,670 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.11. 1,772,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,081. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

