339 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 339 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,166,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $42.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,795.35. 151,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,719. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business's 50 day moving average price is $3,604.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,495.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. Booking's revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,876.96.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

