39,052 Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $29.47. The company had a trading volume of 311,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

