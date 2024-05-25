4,950 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,206,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,125,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 4,523,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,516. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average of $57.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

