4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns Not Rated Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,365 ($93.61) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FOUR

4imprint Group Stock Up 2.7 %

4imprint Group Increases Dividend

4imprint Group stock opened at GBX 6,180 ($78.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,278.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,417.97. 4imprint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,075 ($51.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,780 ($86.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,722.47, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $0.65. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,400.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4imprint Group

In other news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,210 ($78.93), for a total transaction of £316,585.80 ($402,371.38). 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 4imprint Group

(Get Free Report)

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.