518,005 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Purchased by Brogan Financial Inc.

Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 518,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,836,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 11.0% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brogan Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $456,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,986,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 471,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 325.6% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 476,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 364,633 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,386,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. 637,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,842. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

