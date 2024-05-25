55,861 Shares in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.13% of ON24 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ON24 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 59.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 20,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $143,273.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,838.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 20,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $143,273.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,838.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $34,168.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,321 shares of company stock worth $499,313. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 189,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. ON24, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

