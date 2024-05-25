58,616 Shares in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Purchased by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aegon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 381,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Aegon by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,922,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 601,003 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Aegon Trading Up 0.1 %

Aegon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,044. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aegon Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.