58,836 Shares in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2,933.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 299,986 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 71.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth $232,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Water Solutions

In other news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $55,229.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at $825,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $529,310 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

