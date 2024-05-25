6,061 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Skopos Labs Inc.

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,825,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,162. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $81.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

