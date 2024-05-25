6,109 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 90.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,658,000 after buying an additional 814,164 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $24,210,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,551,000 after buying an additional 585,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 734,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,520,000 after buying an additional 338,747 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EWZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,937,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,648. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

